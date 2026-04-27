Allu Arjun Adopts Strict 200-Day Rule, Plans Multiple Films Amid Theatre Crisis: Report

South superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly introduced a strict new work policy to streamline his film commitments. The move comes amid concerns over declining footfalls in cinemas, particularly affecting small and medium-budget films. It also comes at a time when the theatrical business is witnessing a slowdown.

According to a report in Gulte.com, trade discussions suggest that the increasing gap between big-ticket releases is affecting viewing habits. With leading stars focusing on large-scale pan-India projects that often take up to three years to complete, audiences are drifting away from the theatrical experience. If the trend continues, nearly 40 per cent of single-screen theatres could reportedly face closure in the near future.

The report further stated that even multiplexes may not remain unaffected. A decline in consistent theatrical releases could impact their revenue shares, eventually putting pressure on big stars as well. Among the few exceptions is Prabhas, who has been relatively more active by working on multiple projects simultaneously.

Amid this scenario, Allu Arjun’s reported decision signals a shift in strategy. The actor is said to be planning to work on two films at the same time going forward, aiming to increase output without compromising on scale.

As part of this new plan, Allu Arjun is expected to begin a project with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in October 2026. Following this, he is likely to start another film with a leading Telugu director in April 2027. Reports suggest that he has set a cap of around 200 solo shooting days per film.

If a project exceeds this timeline, the actor will reportedly move ahead by starting another film in parallel. In line with this approach, he is also expected to collaborate with Basil Joseph on a separate project alongside his ongoing commitments.

This disciplined scheduling model could help maintain a steady flow of releases, potentially benefiting both theatres and audiences. Whether other stars follow suit remains to be seen, but the move has already sparked conversation within the industry.