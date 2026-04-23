'A Fetish For S** Talk ': Ahead Of Dev D Re-Release, Abhay Deol Recollects The 'Creative Flow' Between Him & Anurag Kashyap - Watch Video

Dev D Re-Release |

Anurag Kashyap's Dev D, starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, and Kalki Koechlin, was released in 2009. The film was a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel, Devdas, and it was a hit at the box office. Now, after 17 years, the film is all set to re-release in theatres on April 24, 2026.

Ahead of its re-release, Abhay took to Instagram share a clip from the movie, and revealed how there was a 'creative flow' between him and Anurag during the shooting of Dev D. He shared the scene, when Dev for the first time meets Chanda, and captioned it as, "Anurag: 'you sit here waiting to be let into Chanda’s room and you can hear her having sex'. He said that with a mischievous, almost perverse glint in his eyes (sic)."

The actor further revealed how he gave his input in the scene, "Me: (a little grossed out but also enjoying Anurag’s sense of humor), 'but Anurag, Kalki can speak Tamil, Hindi, and English. What if it turns out to be that she’s having phone sex with someone who has a fetish for sex talk in various languages and accents? Dev and the audience discover that once he enters her room?' Anurag pauses, the glint in his eyes gets brighter and his smile gets wider. Nothing makes a scene better than a creative flow between an actor and a director (sic)."

Dev D Box Office Collection

Dev D had collected Rs. 15.30 crore at the box office in India when the film was released in 2009. It will be interesting to see what response, the movie will get at the tixket windows after its re-release.

There is no major Bollywood film hitting the big screens this week, so Dev D has to compete with Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla.