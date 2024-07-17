9 Years Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan Hugs Kareena Kapoor Khan In BTS Video, Harshaali Malhotra Sleeps On His Lap

It's been 9 years since Salman Khan's much-loved film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, was released. To mark the occasion, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media.

In the video, Salman Khan is seen bursting into laughter during an intense scene with his co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni, is also seen sharing cute moments with director Kabir Khan.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan Films, who produced Bajrangi Bhaijaan, wrote, "As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut."

Check out the video:

Further, in the video, Malhotra is seen resting on Salman's lap. While the other slide shows the duo sharing a warm hug. In another slide, Salman hugs Kareena Kapoor Khan after Kabir Khan announces cut.

The BTS video also features a glimpse of Kareena and Salman shooting for the Chicken Song, Aaj Ki Party, and Selfie Le Le Re.

Soon after the video was released, fans expressed their excitement and demanded for a re-release in theatres. A user commented, "Aajtak aisi movie nhi bani likh ke deta hu..."

Another comment read, "Please re-release in whole india. Let's everyone comment on this post for Re-release." A third user added, "Salman khan best film." “Not just a movie .. but pure emotions”, “It deserves an Oscar” said users.

In 2021, Salman announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel at the RRR event in Mumbai. "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2," he said.

However, later, Kabir revealed that neither the script nor he had the idea formed. "There is nothing right now we can talk about,” Khan told India Today.