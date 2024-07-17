9 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni's EPIC Transformation In Photos

By: Sachin T | July 17, 2024
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed nine year of its release on July 17. The film remains memorable for its heartwarming story, compelling performances and impactful message
Child artist Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni, had managed to capture the hearts of millions with her expressive eyes and innocent charm. As the film clocks nine years, take a look at the epic transformation of Munni:
Harshaali was only seven years old when she starred in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The tiny Harshaali, whom Salman carried around in his arms and shoulders throughout the film, is all grown up now
Harshaali has been away for films for the past few years to complete her studies
Over the years, she also learned various dance forms and took up other hobbies
She had once said that she plans to return to Bollywood once she is done with her studies and is ready to pursue the career full time
In May 2024, Harshaali had revealed that she scored 83 per cent in Class 10
As of now, Harshaali is quite active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life. Her posts often reflect her interests, including dance, music, and travel
While she has not taken on any major film projects recently, Harshaali continues to be a beloved figure among fans who eagerly await her return to the big screen
