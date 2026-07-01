'8000 Cinemas...': Kala Hiran Producer Plans Huge Worldwide Release For His Film Amid Legal Battle With Salman Khan

Kala Hiran Controversy |

One film that has become the talk of the town for the wrong reasons is Kala Hiran. The movie, produced by Amit Jani, is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and the superstar has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to ban the release of the film. On Wednesday, there was a hearing in the court, and Jani later took to X to reveal that Salman didn't get any relief. He claimed that his movie will be released in 8,000 theatres worldwide.

He tweeted, "Salman Khan ko aaj bhi nahi mili Delhi High Court se rahat, film pe koi rok nahi, mamle ki sunwai 6 July tak tali (Salman Khan didn't get relief from the Delhi High Court; no stay on the film; hearing postponed to July 6) (sic)."

Jani further wrote, "Maine pehle bhi kaha tha adalat ke liye na koi star hai na ve kisi glamour ko manti hai, khud se khud ko Bollywood ka baap kahne se Kala Hiran nahin ruk jayegi yeh 8000 cinemagharon pe release hogi aur puri duniya me ek saath hogi (I had also said it earlier that there is no star for court nor does it believe in any glamour, calling himself the father of Bollywood will not stop Kala Hiran, it will be released in 8,000 theatres all over the world) (sic)."

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Kala Hiran makers vs Salman Khan court case

Meanwhile, according to PTI, the court on Wednesday noted that Kala Hiran was yet to be sent to the censor board for certification for its release. Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the hearing after noting that a rejoinder filed by the film star was not on record.

As Salman's senior counsel argued that urgent directions were required in the matter to avert the release in the meantime, the lawyer appearing for the makers said the film would not be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) till Monday (July 6).