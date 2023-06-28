 72 Hoorain: 'Censor Board Asked To Remove Some Words, Scenes From Trailer But Not Film', Says Ashoke Pandit
Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
72 Hoorain: 'Censor Board Asked To Remove Some Words, Scenes From Trailer But Not Film', Says Ashoke Pandit | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the upcoming film 72 Hoorain addressed the media at the trailer launch in Mumbai on Wednesday. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead and focuses on the consequences of violent extremism. Pandit criticised the Central Board of Film Certification for denying a censor certificate to the film's trailer.

“They (Censor Board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism," he said.

Earlier, the makers stated that they will be taking this matter to higher authorities for assistance. They will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene in the matter and to question the higher authorities of CBFC.

72 Hoorain Trailer

The trailer begins with a preacher promising men that they will enjoy the company of as many as 72 virgin women in heaven if they lay their lives for their religion. As it proceeds, Malhotra and Bashir's characters can be seen debating over the religious claims around heavenly pleasures, while the city of Mumbai, including the iconic Gateway of India and Taj Hotel is blown up.

Objection By Religious and Political Leaders

Decrying the negative portrayal of Muslims, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir said the movie "hurts the sentiments" of the community.

The film had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. It is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.

