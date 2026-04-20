39-Year-Old Shraddha Kapoor To Star Opposite 61-Year-Old Aamir Khan In Ashneer Grover's Biopic: Report

Shraddha Kapoor / Aamir Khan | Instagram

The age gap between the male stars and their female leads has always been the topic of discussion. We recently saw 58-year-old Akshay Kumar romancing 32-year-old Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla, and now, it looks like one more onscreen jodi might become the talk of the town because of the age gap. We are talking about Aamir Khan (61 years old) and Shraddha Kapoor (39 years old).

A few days ago, there were reports that Aamir has given his nod to star in Shark Tank India fame and BharatPe's founder, Ashneer Grover's biopic. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, Shraddha will be seen as Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, in the film. Madhuri worked as BharatPe’s Head of Controls until 2022.

A source told the tabloid, “It was decided early on that Shraddha would play the female lead. She has seen the screenplay developed from up-close."

The biopic is reportedly being produced and directed by Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. So, we won't be surprised if this report turns out to be true. However, the age gap of 22 years between Aamir and Shraddha might become the topic of discussion on social media.

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies

While there are reports of Aamir doing Grover's biopic, the film has not yet been officially announced. After Sitaare Zameen Par was released, there were reports of Aamir doing a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj and also a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, which was supposed to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. But none of the films have been officially announced.

Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Shraddha has Eetha lined up, which is a biopic on Marathi Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to release this year. However, the official release date is not yet announced.

There have been reports of the actress starring in Mahavatar opposite Vicky Kaushal. But her casting has not been confirmed yet by the makers.