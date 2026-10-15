‘24 Hours Ke Andar Deport Kar Dena Chahiye’: Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan ‘Deshdrohi’; Raza Murad And Ashoke Pandit React To Exit Notice |

Several actors have reacted to Imran Khan being asked to leave India by October 28, 2026, following his participation in the CJP protest in Mumbai. Actor Raza Murad said that foreign nationals should not interfere in the country's internal affairs, while actor and former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan called Imran one of the country's “deshdrohi”.

Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A Traitor

Reacting to Imran Khan being asked to leave India, Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthira in Mahabharat, said, “I would say that this is a matter of great joy. I am feeling very happy that the hidden traitors in the country have been asked to leave from here.”

Talking about Imran's career, the actor added, “Aamir Khan’s nephew and has acted in many films, earned a name, money, and fame here, despite all that, he was living in India as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). Originally, he is a US citizen.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, Actor and former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan says, "I would say that this is a matter of great joy. I am feeling very happy that the hidden traitors in the country have been asked to leave from here. Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew and has acted in many films, earned a name, money, and fame here, despite all that, he was living in India as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). Originally, he is a US citizen. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) found that he is not an Indian citizen. Despite that, he went to Azad Maidan to participate in protests organized by the CJP. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that Imran Khan is not an Indian citizen..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

Gajendra claimed that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) discovered that Imran was not an Indian citizen after his participation in the protest was investigated. He further called for stricter action against the actor, arguing that Imran should be deported within 24 hours instead of being given time until October 28, 2026.

Raza Murad Says Foreign Nationals Should Not Interfere In India's Internal Affairs

Raza Murad too reacted to Imran Khan being asked to leave India, stating that foreign nationals should not interfere in the country's internal affairs or politics. The actor said, “Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country.” He added that he had only recently learnt that Imran had become a US national and argued that, despite having worked as an actor in India, Imran had no right to participate so actively in the country's internal affairs or politics.

Talking about the action taken by the Mumbai Police, Raza said that the authorities were acting within the legal framework and had given Imran 15 days. He stated, “The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He have been given a full fifteen days.” Raza added that if Imran felt he was being treated unfairly or forced to leave India, he could approach the court. He also stressed that everyone should accept the court's decision.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On ‘Leave India Notice' to actor Imran Khan days after his participation in anti-CEC protest, Actor Raza Murad says, "Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a U.S. national; he was an actor here. As a U.S. national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics. The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He have been given a full fifteen days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it... Let's see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court..." — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Raza further said that Imran had two options: leave India by October 28 or challenge the decision in court if he believed he had been treated unjustly. “Let's see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court,” the actor said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit says, "I welcome the decision taken by the authorities of our country. By the Government of India, the Home Ministry, to ask him to leave this country. And I am very, very clear about it, because a person who has come on the streets to fight for his rights, doesn't know what his rights are. So to fight for your rights, as an Indian, you have to be Indian first. And I think this is nothing but uneducation. You got carried away and you thought that it's a very, it's a fun movement for you, and you went to the ground as if you had to go there at Shivaji Park to play cricket. So it's very important for citizens to understand their rights..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

Ashoke Pandit said he welcomed the authorities’ decision to ask Imran Khan to leave the country. Questioning Imran’s understanding of his rights, Ashoke told IANS, “And I am very, very clear about it, because a person who has come on the streets to fight for his rights, doesn't know what his rights are.”