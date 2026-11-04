‘2-3 Din Ke Liye Gayab Ho Jaata Tha’: Niharika Tiwari Calls Sorab Bedi 'Inconsistent', Reveals Why They Split - VIDEO |

Niharika Tiwari has opened up about why her relationship with Sorab Bedi did not work out. Speaking to her Rise And Fall 2 co-contestants, Niharika admitted that Sorab was inconsistent and revealed that there were certain things both felt were missing from their relationship. She also explained that despite spending considerable time together, they could not figure out their equation and eventually decided not to take things forward.

Talking about her bond with Sorab in the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Niharika said, "Hum saath mein no doubt achhe the, actually hum figure out hi nahi kar paye." She added that the real world is very different from reality shows.

Niharika finally opened up about what went wrong in her relationship with Sorab !! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #RiseAndFallS2 https://t.co/eMAfehcpIm — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) November 4, 2026

Further explaining what went wrong between them, Niharika said, "Main woh ladki nahi hoon jo usko pakad-pakad ke apne paas baithaye." She revealed that although they spent most of their time together, she still felt that several things were missing from their relationship. Niharika added, "Mujhe chahiye bahut saara attention."

Talking about Sorab's inconsistency, Niharika said, "Inconsistent tha woh. 2-3 din ke liye achanak se gayab ho jaata tha." Reacting to her revelation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, "That's not acceptable."

Niharika further explained that she disliked Sorab's behaviour and initially believed things would eventually get better, but that never happened. Revealing why she ultimately decided not to continue the relationship, she said, "Main apne peace of mind se sacrifice nahi kar sakti."

The grand finale of Rise And Fall Season 2 is scheduled to stream on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show has six finalists competing for the winner's trophy: Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Niharika Tiwari. After six weeks of intense tasks, changing alliances and dramatic twists, one of them will emerge as the winner of the season.