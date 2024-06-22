18th MIFF 2024 Announces Winners At The Closing Ceremony: Read The Entire List Here

Nistha Jain, director of The Golden Thread receiving Golden Conch Award for the Best International Documentary Film of the Festival |

Under the twinkling lights of Mumbai’s iconic skyline, the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival for documentary, short fiction, and animation films concluded on Saturday, illuminating the City of Dreams with the brilliance of cinematic artistry. The city that never sleeps reverberated with the echoes of storytelling and creativity, reaching its crescendo with a spectacular closing ceremony graced by Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Celebrities, filmmakers, and luminaries from the film and entertainment world gathered to celebrate the festival’s resounding success and the enchanting magic of non-feature cinema. Among them were Shekhar Suman, Shaji N. Karun, Subbiah Nallamuthu, Poonam Dhillon, Chaya Kadam, Ammie Barauh, Akshay Oberoi & Vishal among others. The MIFF 2024 came to an end with the conferring of the awards to the various winners in different categories. Nistha Jain’s Golden Thread film won the prestigious Golden Conch Award for the best documentary at the 18th MIFF 2024.

Earlier noted wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu was conferred with the 18th V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award at the inauguration of the 18th MIFF 2024.

The 18th biennial MIFF 2024 was organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and executed by the National Film Development Corporation at Mumbai from 15 to 21 June 2024.

The festival showcases documentaries, short films and animations.

International Competition Award Section

Golden Conch Award for the Best Documentary:

Golden Thread documentary film directed by Nistha Jain. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, a citation and a Golden Conch as a trophy.

Best International Short Fiction Film:

Sour Milk, directed by Vera Pirogova of Estonia. The award carries a Silver Conch as a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Best International Animation Film:

Zima, directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki of Poland. The award carries a Silver Conch as a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Pramod Pati Award For Most Innovative / Experimental Film (Director):

The Old Young Crow, directed by Liam Lopinto of Japan. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh and a trophy.

Special Jury Mention:

Lovely Jackson, directed by Matt Waldeck of the United States of America. The winner gets a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

National Competition Awards Section

Best Indian Documentary Film (above 60 minutes):

6-A Akash Ganga directed by Nirmal Chander Dandriyal. The award carries a Silver Conch as a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.

Best Indian Short Fiction Film (up to 30 minutes duration):

Salt directed by Barkha Prashant Naik. The award a Silver Conch as

a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.

Best Indian Animation Film:

Nirjara, directed by Gaurav Pati. The award consists of a Silver Conch trophy and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.

Special Jury Mention:

A Coconut Tree directed by Joshy Benedict.