Tikamgarh Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

(Left): BJP's Virendra Khatik Vs (Right) Congress' Pankaj Ahirwar |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results are a week away, everyone is excited to know the winners of all 29 seats. Here is everything you need to know about Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In Tikamgarh, the BJP has fielded six-time MP Virendra Khatik as its candidate, whereas the INC has fielded Pankaj Ahirwar as its candidate.

The constituency is made up of eight assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Tikamgarh (5) and Chhatarpur (3) districts.

For this constituency, the election was successfully held on April 26th. The voter turnout was 60 percent.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

A BJP candidate from Tikamgarh, Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik, won the 2019 Lok Sabha Election with 6.72 lakh votes, nearly 50% more than Congress' Ahirwar Kiran.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Khatik defeated Congress' Kamlesh Ahirwar by 3.43 lakh votes. Khatik secured 4.22 lakh votes, while Verma got 2.14 lakh votes.

Number of voters

As per the 2011 census, the literacy rate in the constituency is 52.41%.

Category-wise voters: The numbers of SC voters in Tikamgarh constituency are 3.85 lakhs, or around 23.6%. The ST voter count is approximately 73k, which is around 4.5%.

The number of rural voters is 12.5 lakhs, around 77.1%, while urban voters are approximately 3.73 lakhs, around 22.9%.

What do opinion polls say?

Since the rebirth of Tikamgarh as a Lok Sabha Constituency in 2009, BJP has been the driving force and the power dweller in the constituency. The ruling party has an upper hand in this constituency but it will be interesting to see who wins as both the parties have pitted powerful candidates against each other.

According to India TV CNX opinion poll, the saffron party is winning all 29 seats in the state.