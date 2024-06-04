MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: BJP Breaks Its Own Winning Record To Claim All 29 Seats; Know Your Winners Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The result for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has been declared by Election Commission of India on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh has 29 parliamentary seats out of which 29 seats are bagged by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas Indian National Congress (INC) was unable to bag even one seat.

The polls in the state were held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Here is a list of winners:

1. Sidhi Lok Sabha Seat

BJP's Dr Rajesh Mishra won the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat with ?? votes. Mishra is 66 years old and is a dental surgeon by profession.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra has total assets of ₹ 14.4Crore and liabilities valuing ₹1.8Crore. He has declared annual income as ₹25Lac.

Vote Count-- 2,06,416

Defeated - Kamleshwar Indrajit Kumar (INC)

2. Shahdol Lok Sabha Seat

Himadri Singh from BJP won Shahdol Lok Sabha seat. She is 36 years old.

She is a graduate and has declared assets worth approximately Rs 5.01 crore. Her liabilities amount to around Rs 42.8 lakh.

Representing the Shahdol constituency in Madhya Pradesh, she also secured a seat in the 17th Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections under the Bharatiya Janata Party banner. Singh actively serves on the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution.

Vote Margin-- 3,97,340

Defeated - Phundelal Singh Marko (INC)

3. Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat

Ashish Dubey (54) from BJP won the lok sabha elections 2024 from Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency. He is graduate in Bachelor of law and legislature from N.E.S Vidhi Mahavidhalya/ Rani Durgavati University Jablapur in the year 2001-02

Ashish Dubey held several important positions within the party. Previously serving as the President of Jabalpur Rural, he currently serves as the State Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the BJP.

Vote margin -- 4,86,674

Defeated - Avdocate Dinesh Yadav (INC)

Senior BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste |

4. Mandla Lok Saba seat

Faggan Singh Kulaste is a BJP candidate, who is fighting the race from the Mandla constituency. He currently serves as the Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel of India in the Government of India. He represented the Mandla Lok Sabha Parliamentary seat from 1996 to 2009. After the loss in 2009, he was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2012. He regained the seat in 2014.

Vote margin -- 1,03,846

Defeated - Omkar Singh Markam (BJP)

5. Balaghat Lok Sabha seat

BJP candidate Bharti Pardhi (56), won the Balaghat seat, defeating Congress' Samrat Saraswat.

Married in political family, she serves as councilor of Ward No. 22 of the Balaghat Municipal Council. She is a graduate in B.Sc. (Home Science) From Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur.

Bharti Pardhi’s husband served as a District Panchayat member. Her father-in-law, Bholaram Pardhi, was a parliamentarian. Her political career began as a District Panchayat member in the years 1999–2000.

Vote Margin-- 1,74,512

Defeated- Samrat Saraswat (INC)

6. Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat

Defeating the Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, BJP’s Bunty Sahu won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 1.5 Lakh votes.

In the 2023 Assembly elections conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Bunty Sahu was facing Kamal Nath and lost to the former CM.

Vote Margin-- 1,13,618

Defeated- Nakul Nath (INC)

7. Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat

Six-time MP, Virendra Khatik (70), has retained his Tikamgarh seat. He is serving as a Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government.

He was also the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labour and a Member of the General Purpose Committee.

Vote margin -- 4,03,312

Defeated - Pankaj Ahirwar (INC)

8. Damoh Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Lodhi (46), from BJP has secured his position in Damoh constituency. Rahul Lodhi was initially a member of the Indian National Congress. He defeated Jayant Malaiya of the BJP by 798 votes in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. In October 2020, he joined the BJP.

He contested the 2021 by-election as a BJP candidate but was defeated by Congress’s Ajay Kumar Tandon.

Vote margin -- 4,06,426

Defeated - Tarvar Singh Lodhi (INC)

9. Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat

BJP State president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, aka, V.D. Sharma (54), has emerged victorious this lok sabha elections. He is also a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, representing Khajuraho constituency, Madhya Pradesh.

Vote margin -- 5,41,229

Defeated - Kamleshwar Kumar (BSP)

10. Satna Lok Sabha seat

Ganesh Singh (60), from BJP won from Satna constituency.

He was also a candidate from Satna (General) constituency in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is Politics and Agriculture Work. Ganesh Singh's educational qualifications are Post Graduate.

He is elected 4 times in a row from this constituency (14th Lok Sabha, 15th Lok Sabha, 16th Lok Sabha & 17th Lok Sabha).

Vote margin -- 84,949

Defeated -- Siddharth Kushwaha (INC)

11. Rewa Lok Sabha seat

Janardan Mishra (68), secured his position in 2024 lok sabha elections. He also emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections, securing a resounding mandate from the Rewa Lok Sabha constituency.

Vote margin -- 1,93,374

Defeated -- Nilam Mishra (INC)

12. Betul Lok Sabha seat

Durga Das Uikey (55), from BJP, completed B.Ed In 1994 & M.A In 2003 From Barkatullah University, Bhopal, secured his seat from Betul lok sabha constituency.

He was also elected to the lok sabha from Betul in the 2019 Indian general election as member of the BJP.

Vote margin -- 3,79,761

Defeated -- Ramu Tekam (INC)

13. Morena Lok Sabha seat

Shivmangal Singh Tomar (64), a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been declared winner from Morena lok sabha constituency.

He served as a Legal Advisor and Social Worker, representing the Morena constituency. He holds a Graduate Professional degree.

Vote margin -- 52,530

Defeated -- Neetu Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (INC)

14. Bhind Lok Sabha seat

Sandhya Ray (50), is a post-graduate and has bagged the lok sabha elections 2024 from Bhind constituency.

She was also elected to the lok sabha from Bhind in the 2019 from the Bhind constituency in Madhya Pradesh. In addition to this, she is the state vice-president of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Vote margin -- 63,293

Defeated -- Phool Singh Baraiya (INC)

15. Gwalior Lok Sabha seat

BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah (53), who is a two term MLA from Gwalior Rural Assembly has won the Lok Sabha Election 2024 with ?? votes. He has served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) of Madhya Pradesh.

Vote margin -- 70,210

Defeated -- Praveen Pathak (INC)

16. Guna Lok Sabha seat

Jyotiraditya Scindia (53), currently a Rajya Sabha member, quit the Congress in 2020 and crossed over to the BJP with at least 22 MLAs, bagged a great victory these elections.

Scindia won the seat in 2004, 2009, and 2014. He has been winning the seat for the last two decades on a Congress ticket, barring the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Vote margin -- 5,40,929

Defeated -- Rao Yadvendra Singh (INC)

17. Vidisha Lok Sabha seat

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan (65), emerged a great victory from Vidisha constituency.

Chouhan served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018. He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991.

Vote margin -- 8,21,408

Defeated -- Pratap Bhanu Sharma (INC)

18. Bhopal Lok Sabha seat

Alok Sharma (56), from Bhopal constituency is declared as the winner.

Alok Sharma was made the MLA candidate from Bhopal North by BJP in the 2023 assembly elections, but he lost the election. He has been the former mayor of Bhopal and is the state vice president of the party.

Vote margin -- 5,00,511

Defeated - Arun Shrivastava (INC)

19. Sagar Lok Sabha seat

Lata Wankhede (54), won elections from Sagar constituency. She is a chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission.

Wankhede was elected as Panch from Makronia in 2010. In 2004, she served as District President of BJP Mahila Morcha Sagar district twice consecutively. In 2003, she was appointed as District General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha and was elected 2000 Elected as Panch from Makronia in 2000 and 1995.

Vote margin -- 4,71,222

Defeated -- Gudu Raja Bundela (INC)

20. Rajgarh Lok Sabha Seat

BJP MP Rodmal Nagar won the Rajgarh Lok Sabha Seat defeating the former CM Digvijaya Singh by a margin of over 2 Lakh votes. Rodmal Nagar also won the 2019 election from the same seat.

Vote Margin-- 1,45,537

Defeated- Digvijaya Singh (INC)

21. Dewas Lok Sabha seat

Mahendra Solanki (35), who belongs to Bhartiya Janta Party has emerged victorious from Dewas constituency.

He completed L.L.B. from Indore Institute of Law, in 2006, B.A. from Devi Ahilya University Indore in 2003.

He was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 Indian general election from Dewas. Previously he has worked as a judge in court.

Vote margin -- 4,25,225

Defeated -- Rajendra Malviya (INC)

22. Ujjain Lok Sabha seat

Anil Firojiya (47), won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Ujjain constituency.

He is 12th Class Pass from Lokmanya Tilak High Secondary School, Ujjain in 1990.

He is also a member of 17th Lok Sabha from Ujjain. Firojiya was member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Tarana constituency in Ujjain district from 2013 to 2018.

Vote margin -- 3,75,860

Defeated -- Mahesh Parmar (INC)

23. Indore Lok Sabha seat

The battle between BJP vs NOTA made BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani win in Indore constituency.

Shankar Lalwani (57), completed B.Tech in1984 from University of Bombay. He is a member of parliament since 2019 from Indore. Previously, he also held the position of chairman in Indore Development Authority.

Vote margin -- 11,75,092

Defeated -- NOTA

24. Mandsaur Lok Sabha seat

Two time MP, Sudhir Gupta (59), won these Lok Sabha elections from Ujjain constituency.

He has done M.Com From Govt. College Mandsaur (Vikram University Ujjain) in Year 1981.

Earlier, Sudhir Gupta has been elected a member of parliament twice, in 2014 and 2019, to the Lok Sabha from Mandsaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Vote margin -- 5,00,655

Defeated -- Dilip Singh Gurjar (INC)

25. Ratlam Lok Sabha seat

Anita Nagar Singh (39), representing BJP, has been declared as the winner from Ratlam constituency.

She completed P.hd from Sez University Indore and passed LLM from Indore Institute of law in 2019.

Vote margin -- 2,07,232

Defeated -- Kantilal Bhuria (INC)

26. Dhar Lok Sabha seat

Savitri Thakur (35), BJP candidate from Dhar won 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Dhar seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Vote margin -- 2,18,665

Defeated -- Radheshyam Muvel (INC)

27. Khargone Lok Sabha seat

Gajendra Patel (37) from BJP, grabbed a great win from Khargone constituency.

He completed L.L.B.(2008) from Christian College, Indore, & B.A. (1996) from Govt. College, Badwani.

Gajendra Patel started as a member of the consultative committee in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry; later, he was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs before being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Khargone.

Vote margin -- 1,35,018

Defeated -- Porlal Kharte (INC)

28. Khandwa Lok Sabha seat

Gyaneshwar Patil (55), from Khandwa constituency emerged as winner. He is a BJP candidate. He completed B. Com 2nd year from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

He successfully contested the 2021 by-poll from Khandwa Lok sabha seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party, after the demise of Nandkumar Singh Chauhan due to complications from COVID-19.

Vote margin -- 2,69,648

Defeated -- Narendra Patel (INC)

29. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat

BJP’s Darshan Singh Choudhary (48), who is MA in Economics From Barkatullah University Bhopal in 2005, secured his position in Lok Sabha 2024.

He is the Madhya Pradesh State President of BJP Kisan Morcha.

Vote margin -- 4,31,696

Defeated -- Sanjay Sharma (INC)