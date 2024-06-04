Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Manju Sharma Positive Lead Amongst Five Candidates

Manju Sharma with PM Modi | X

Jaipur: Among the candidates standing to be elected from the Jaipur constituency, Manju Sharma from the BJP leads the charts. The Jaipur constituency voted 68.48% on April 19, 2024. The live results for the Jaipur constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Who Is Manju Sharma?

Manju Sharma is currently the Jaipur in-charge of Rajasthan Women Migrant Campaign. She has been associated with the party for a long time and has done a lot of work. Manju Sharma is 64 years old and has been the former Mihal Morcha State General Secretary of BJP. She is a local resident of Jaipur city, hence the bet has been placed on Manju Sharma instead of other women's names. Manju Sharma has studied from Kanodia College, Jaipur, hence she has a lot of influence among the youth. While his father is associated with politics, he also has a lot of experience.

Manju Sharma is the daughter of senior and powerful BJP leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Bhanwar Lal has been MLA from BJP party many times. Now the party has expressed confidence in his daughter. It is said that Manju Sharma has been given the ticket on PM Modi's choice. For this reason, Ramcharan Bohra's ticket has been canceled.

BJP contenders in Jaipur city

Ramcharan Bohra is currently the MP from Jaipur City Lok Sabha seat. The party had given a chance to Bohra twice in a row in 2014 and 2019. Although this time also Bohra is being considered strong, there is also discussion in the political circles that this time the party will change the ticket for Jaipur city. Leaders that are claiming for Jaipur City Lok Sabha seat include former minister Arun Chaturvedi, city BJP president Raghav Sharma, former city president Shailendra Bhargava, Punjabi Mahasabha's Ravi Nayyar, Sunil Kothari, current MLA Gopal Sharma, Pandit Suresh Mishra, who left Congress and joined BJP, Jyoti Khandelwal, former mayor Vishnu Lata, The names of Ashok Lahoti, Deputy Mayor Punit Karnavat and Vipra Sena chief Sunil Tiwari are also included.

Other Candidates Against Manju Sharma

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from INC, Rajesh Tanwar from BSP, Narendra Sharma from RSP, and Kuldeep Singh from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (COMMUNIST) are some of the prominent candidates against Manju Sharma, currently trailing behind in numbers as Manju Sharma leads the board.