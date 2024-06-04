Kota Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Om Prakash Birla, BJP And Prahlad Gunjal, Congress - Wins And Vote Share

Kota Constituency | FPJ

Kota: Om Prakash Birla from the BJP and Prahlad Gunjal from Congress are the 2 key candidates from the Kota. Pralhad Gunjal is part of the INDI alliance and, therefore, has INC backing as well. The Kota constituency voted 70.22% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Key fights

Kota is expected to be a high profile battle between BJP's Om Prakash Birla and Congress' Prahlad Gunjal. Gujjar strongman Gunjal was earlier a BJP member who recently switched sides and joined the Congress citing differences in political ideologies. This time, Gunjal will fight on a Congress ticket against BJP's strong contender Birla who has held the seat strongly since 2019. Time will tell if BJP's Om Prakash Birla will manage to clinch a third consecutive victory.

Om Birla, BJP and Pralhad Gunjal, Congress. | FPJ

Previous results

In 2019 General Assembly Elections, Kota showcased a power pact battle between the BJP and the Congress. Kota recorded a 69.84% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla won the 2019 General Election with a margin of 2,79,677 votes, securing 8,00,051 votes. Congress' Ramnarain Meena secured 5,20,374 votes and was the runner-up in 2019.

Previous Wins of Kota Constituency | FPJ

In 2014 General elections too, BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla had clinched victory defeating Congress' Ijyaraj Singh. He had won by securing 6,44,822 votes with a margin of 2,00,782. In 2009, Congress' Ijyaraj Singh had defeated BJP's Shyam Sharma and in 2004, BJP's Raghuveer Singh Kaushal had defeated Congress' Hari Mohan Sharma. Largely since past four Lok Sabha battles, it has been a tough fight between Congress and the BJP.

Previous Lok Sabha Elections results of Kota Constituency | FPJ

Counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.