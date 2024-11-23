Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: 'ECI I'am Coming After You', Warns Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Anticipating Defeat After 17th Round

@FahadZirarAhmad

Anticipating defeat after the 17th round, NCP-SP leader and Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad, amid the nail-biting contest against Nawab Malik's daughter Sana in Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar, in a post on X said, “ECI I am coming after you.”

“I was leading till 17th round, dilemma of 99% battery of CU is still need to resolve. ECI I am coming after you,” Ahmad wrote on X.

As per the trends shown on the ECI website at 1:22 pm, Sana Malik was leading in Anushakti Nagar with 46191 votes.

In a video posted on X, Ahmad demanded the recounting of votes for the 16, 17, 18, and 19 rounds and a probe by ECI. He alleged that 99% charged EVM machines gave double/triple votes to rival Sana Malik.

Fahad's wife Bhasker also raised questions on EVM machines and asked EC: "How can an EVM machine be 99% charged despite voting taking place all day? Election Commission should answer...@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI. As soon as 99% charged machines were opened in Anushakti Nagar assembly, BJP supported NCP started getting votes, how come? @NCPspeaks"

In a subsequent tweet, Bhasker wrote,"In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies? @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @NCPspeaks @supriya_sule @rautsanjay61 @OfficeofUT @INCIndia @RahulGandhi"

The results will become clearer with subsequent rounds of counting. Both Fawad and Sana are contesting their first elections. Both candidates rigorously campaigned to sway voters in their favour. Fahad's wife, Swara, was seen campaigning for her husband.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Nawab Malik defeated Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate by 12,751 votes in the constituency. Malik got 65217 votes while Kate got 52466 votes.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election Results 2024 are set to be declared on Saturday, November 23. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).