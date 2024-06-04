Damoh Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 are almost a week away, and everyone is eager to know their leader for all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Here is all you need to know about the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency.

The Damoh constituency is made up of 8 segments, including Damoh (4), Sagar (3), and Chhatarpur (1) districts.

Damoh voted on April 26 for 14 contenders.

The key contest here is between Congress' Tarvar Singh Lodhi and BJP's Rahul Lodhi.

Lodhi vs Lodhi in Damoh

Rahul Lodhi was formerly a part of the Congress of India. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, he defeated BJP candidate Jayant Malaiya by a margin of 798 votes, however he joined the BJP in October 2020. He contested for the 2021 by-election as a BJP candidate, but Congress leader Ajay Kumar Tandon won the elections.

Tarvar Singh Lodhi was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly between 2018 and 2023. He was elected from Banda and won against the BJP candidate with a margin of over 25,000 votes. Before he was an MLA, he was a zila panchayat member.

What does data say?

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In 2019 there was 65.82% voter turnout in Damoh constituency. Prahalad Singh Patel, the BJP candidate, received 7.04 lakh votes and won the 2019 General Election by a margin of 3.53 lakh votes. With 3.51 lakh votes, Pratap Singh of the INC was beaten by Prahalad Singh Patel.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 55.3%. Prahlad Singh Patel of BJP defeated INC’s Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh by 2.13 lakh votes. Patel got 5.13 lakh votes while Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh received 2.99 lakh votes.

Number of voters

According to the 2011 census, the literacy rate in Damoh constituency is 60.63%. The number of SC voters in Damoh are 3.43 lakhs which is around 19.5%, ST voters are 2.29 lakhs which is around 13%. The number of Muslim voters is 54 thousand (3.1%).

The number of rural voters are 14.41 lakhs while the urban voters are 3.22 lakhs.

What do opinion polls say?

The BJP has always ruled the constituency, but as both the Lodhis are contesting these elections, it is difficult to say which party will secure the win. However, India TV CNX opinion polls suggests BJP is likely to win all 29 seats, including Damoh.