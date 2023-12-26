XAT Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Tomorrow at xatonline.in, Check Steps To Download

XAT Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Tomorrow | Pixabay

The admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 exam will be available from December 27, 2023, through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. Those candidates who registered themselves for the exam can download their admit cards using their login credentials. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below. Earlier the admit card was scheduled for December 20 but was postponed a week later by the administration.

XAT 2024 exam date

XAT 2024 examination will be conducted on January 7. XLRI has decided to make changes in exam timings. XAT 2024 exam timing stands changed from morning to afternoon.

XAT 2024 exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes and will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM instead of earlier schedule of 9:30 AM to 12:40 PM.

The XAT 2024 is expected to have two sections:

Part I:

(A) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

(B) Decision Making (DM)

(C) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II:

(A) General Knowledge (GK)

(B) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

The number of questions in the XAT usually ranges from 100-105, with each section expected to include between 22 and 30 questions.

Steps to download XAT admit card 2024:

Go to the official website at xatonline.in.

Then click on XAT admit card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details candidates can check the official website of XAT.