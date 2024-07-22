XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Exam City List Released; Details Inside!

The Xavier Aptitute Test (XAT) 2025 registration period is currently open. XATonline.com is the official website where candidates who want to take the exam can register. This entrance exam is taken by applicants seeking admission to MBA programs.
Date:
Registration Begins: July 15, 2024
Examination Date: January 5, 2024
XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:
Agra
Ahmedabad
Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)
Allahabad
Ambala
Amravati
Amritsar
Bengaluru
Berhampur
Bhatinda
Bhilai Nagar
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh/Mohali
Chennai
Coimbatore
Cuttack
Dehradun
Delhi-NCR
Dhanbad
Dibrugarh
Durgapur/Asansol
Ernakulam
Gandhinagar
Goa
Gorakhpur
Guwahati
Gwalior
Hooghly
Hubballi(Hubli)
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jalandhar
Jaipur
Jammu
Jamshedpur
Kannur
Kanpur
Kolkata
Kota
Kottayam
Kurnool
Lucknow
Madurai
Mangalore
Mumbai
Mysuru(Mysore)
Nagpur
Nashik
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Rajahmundry
Ranchi
Roorkee
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Siliguri
Surat
Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli
Tirupathi
Tiruvallur
Udaipur
Udupi Vadodara
Varanasi
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Warangal
Tejpur
Jorhat
Rajkot
Shillong
Naharlagun
Eligibilty Criteria
A recognized bachelor's degree in any discipline that has been earned after at least three years of study.
Candidates who finish their last exam by June are also eligible to apply.
Candidates from all over India may take the XAT in 2024. NRIs and international applicants, however, may apply using their GMAT results.
How to apply?
Go to the official website.
Click the application link on the homepage.
Enter the necessary login information.
Completing the application
Add the necessary files.
Make the application fee payment.
Send in the application.
Save and download for later use.
Candidates are advised to visit the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application in case there is any doubt about their successful registration.
About XAT
For the benefit of XAMI, XLRI carried out XAT. More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions.
For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.