XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Exam City List Released; Details Inside!

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Exam City List Released! | Official Website

The Xavier Aptitute Test (XAT) 2025 registration period is currently open. XATonline.com is the official website where candidates who want to take the exam can register. This entrance exam is taken by applicants seeking admission to MBA programs.

Date:

Registration Begins: July 15, 2024

Examination Date: January 5, 2024

XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra

Ahmedabad

Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)

Allahabad

Ambala

Amravati

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Berhampur

Bhatinda

Bhilai Nagar

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chennai

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi-NCR

Dhanbad

Dibrugarh

Durgapur/Asansol

Ernakulam

Gandhinagar

Goa

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Gwalior

Hooghly

Hubballi(Hubli)

Hyderabad

Indore

Jabalpur

Jalandhar

Jaipur

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Kannur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Kottayam

Kurnool

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysuru(Mysore)

Nagpur

Nashik

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Roorkee

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Siliguri

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli

Tirupathi

Tiruvallur

Udaipur

Udupi Vadodara

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Warangal

Tejpur

Jorhat

Rajkot

Shillong

Naharlagun

Eligibilty Criteria

A recognized bachelor's degree in any discipline that has been earned after at least three years of study.

Candidates who finish their last exam by June are also eligible to apply.

Candidates from all over India may take the XAT in 2024. NRIs and international applicants, however, may apply using their GMAT results.

How to apply?

Go to the official website.

Click the application link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary login information.

Completing the application

Add the necessary files.

Make the application fee payment.

Send in the application.

Save and download for later use.

Candidates are advised to visit the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application in case there is any doubt about their successful registration.

About XAT

For the benefit of XAMI, XLRI carried out XAT. More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions.

For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.