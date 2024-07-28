XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Direct Registration Link Inside; Apply Now!

Xavier Aptitude Test Registration | XAT 2025

Registration for XAT 2025: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 application process is currently open. Candidates register for the exam on the official website, XATonline.com. Applicants take this entrance exam for admission to MBA programs. November 30, 2024, is the deadline for applying through XAT for the PGDM (GM), and December 31, 2024, for applications submitted through GMAT/GRE. Candidates can click here to fill out the registration form directly.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Date:

Registration Begins: July 15, 2024

Examination Date: January 5, 2024

Registration Deadline: November 30, 2024

In case there is any doubt about their successful registration, candidates are advised to go to the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a valid bachelor's degree in any field, obtained after completing at least three years of coursework. They also need to have at least five years of managerial or supervisory experience before March 31, 2025. Results from the GMAT or GRE taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024, may be submitted by applicants. Note that the application will also accept scores from the XAT 2025. However, you will need to sign up separately for the XAT exam, which is set for January 5, 2025. There will be several rounds of GMP interviews. The program will start in the middle of April 2025.

XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra

Ahmedabad

Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)

Allahabad

Ambala

Amravati

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Berhampur

Bhatinda

Bhilai Nagar

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chennai

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi-NCR

Dhanbad

Dibrugarh

Durgapur/Asansol

Ernakulam

Gandhinagar

Goa

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Gwalior

Hooghly

Hubballi(Hubli)

Hyderabad

Indore

Jabalpur

Jalandhar

Jaipur

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Kannur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Kottayam

Kurnool

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysuru(Mysore)

Nagpur

Nashik

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Roorkee

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Siliguri

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli

Tirupathi

Tiruvallur

Udaipur

Udupi Vadodara

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Warangal

Tejpur

Jorhat

Rajkot

Shillong

Naharlagun

About XAT

For the benefit of XAMI, XLRI carried out XAT. More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions.

For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.