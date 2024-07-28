XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Direct Registration Link Inside; Apply Now!

Registration for XAT 2025: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 application process is currently open. Candidates register for the exam on the official website, XATonline.com. Applicants take this entrance exam for admission to MBA programs. November 30, 2024, is the deadline for applying through XAT for the PGDM (GM), and December 31, 2024, for applications submitted through GMAT/GRE. Candidates can click here to fill out the registration form directly.
How To Apply?
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link
Step 3: Login using the required credentials
Step 4: Now, fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the required documents
Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees
Step 7: Submit the form
Step 8: Save and download for future
Date:
Registration Begins: July 15, 2024
Examination Date: January 5, 2024
Registration Deadline: November 30, 2024
In case there is any doubt about their successful registration, candidates are advised to go to the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application.
Eligibility
Candidates must have a valid bachelor's degree in any field, obtained after completing at least three years of coursework. They also need to have at least five years of managerial or supervisory experience before March 31, 2025. Results from the GMAT or GRE taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024, may be submitted by applicants. Note that the application will also accept scores from the XAT 2025. However, you will need to sign up separately for the XAT exam, which is set for January 5, 2025. There will be several rounds of GMP interviews. The program will start in the middle of April 2025.
XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:
Agra
Ahmedabad
Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)
Allahabad
Ambala
Amravati
Amritsar
Bengaluru
Berhampur
Bhatinda
Bhilai Nagar
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh/Mohali
Chennai
Coimbatore
Cuttack
Dehradun
Delhi-NCR
Dhanbad
Dibrugarh
Durgapur/Asansol
Ernakulam
Gandhinagar
Goa
Gorakhpur
Guwahati
Gwalior
Hooghly
Hubballi(Hubli)
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jalandhar
Jaipur
Jammu
Jamshedpur
Kannur
Kanpur
Kolkata
Kota
Kottayam
Kurnool
Lucknow
Madurai
Mangalore
Mumbai
Mysuru(Mysore)
Nagpur
Nashik
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Rajahmundry
Ranchi
Roorkee
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Siliguri
Surat
Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli
Tirupathi
Tiruvallur
Udaipur
Udupi Vadodara
Varanasi
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Warangal
Tejpur
Jorhat
Rajkot
Shillong
Naharlagun
About XAT
For the benefit of XAMI, XLRI carried out XAT. More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions.
For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.