XAT 2025 Mock Test Starts Soon: Don’t Miss This Opportunity To Prepare Yourself For Success

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test | Official Website

XAT 2025 Mock Test: The official mock test for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is scheduled to start from September 25, 2024. The objective of this mock examination, is to give applicants a genuine exam experience so they may concentrate on strategic planning and adaptive thinking to improve their performance.

The mock test will be accessible to the eligible candidates on the XAT's official website at xatonline.in. The candidates who have registered to take the main exam usually appear for the mock test as a practise.

Exam Pattern for XAT 2025



The four primary sections comprise the XAT 2025 question paper



1. Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: Evaluates critical thinking and English language skills.



2. Decision Making: Evaluates the capacity to resolve moral conundrums and reach wise choices.



3. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Evaluates data analysis and mathematical proficiency.



4. General Awareness: Evaluates understanding of current events, commercial trends, and the financial landscape.

Read Also IIT Roorkee Releases Information Bulletin For GATE 2025; Check Key Exam Details Inside

How to Take the Mock Test for XAT 2025 Online



1. Go to xatonline.in/mocktest, the official website.



2. Fill out the XAT 2025 application form with your name, email address, phone number, and password, among other personal information.



3. Check the application and send it in.



4. Download and save the form for your records.



5. The mock test site will be accessible on your dashboard following submission.

About XAT

The XAT is a nationwide entrance exam that leading business schools in India use to admit students into their PGDM and MBA programs. The XAT 2025 registration period finished on September 22, 2024, after opening on July 25.

XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur,Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.