What Is Agniveer Scheme? Why Does Leaders, Youth Want Its Review? | Representative Image

The Agnipath Scheme was introduced by the Central Government in June 2022. It was put into effect a few months later, in September 2022, for the recruitment of soldiers into the three services of the nation's armed forces who were below the rank of commissioned officers.

Youth between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 are targeted for recruitment under it. In contrast to Indian Army soldiers, these "Agniveers" are recruited under contract. Their tenure is limited to four years.

In addition to risk and hardship allowances for each of the three services, abiders will receive an alluring monthly package that is specially tailored for them. The Agniveers receives a "Seva Nidhi" worth Rs 11.71 lakh and a certificate.

Why is it an issue of national debate?

The programme has drawn criticism ever since it was introduced. Many young people who are against the programme have pointed out that 75% of recruits are left out in the cold because just twenty-five percent of Agniveers will be enlisted in the military.

All Agniveers will return to society as per the rules after a four-year period.

What will happen to un-selected Agniveers after four years?

In 2022, Government took to 'X' (formerly, twitter) to share the possibilities for Agniveers after four-year duration.

A Class 12 equivalent certificate and a Bridging Course of choice for additional study will be provided to Agniveers should they choose to pursue higher education.

They will receive preference in the CAPF, Assam Rifles, police, and allied forces in many states, according to media reports.

Government added that "Big businesses and industries have declared they will favour hiring a competent and well-behaved Agniveer." Additionally, it stated that if Agniveers want to start their own business, they will have preference in bank credit programmes. It also mentioned that Agniveers will get "tangible skills and work experience" in a range of disciplines, including mechanics, engineering, and law and order.

Why is it making the news again?



The JD(U) expanded its list of demands from the incoming NDA government on June 6 by including a review of the Agnipath Army recruitment programme.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told media that voters' resentment is directed towards the Agnipath programme and his party desires that the administration examine this plan in-depth in order to address its shortcomings.