Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Written Test Results OUT, What Next?

Representational photo | Facebook, ADGPI

The Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, includes the results of the written exam for the Agniveer recruitment process. The successful candidates' roll numbers are included in the result, which is available as a PDF.

Currently, under several AROs in Rajasthan, including Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jhunjhunu, only the results of Agniveer GD, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Nursing Assistant, and Agniveer Office Assistant have been made public.

Selection Criteria



Those who pass the written exam required for Army Agniveer enlistment would then need to complete a physical exam. Candidates will not be hired as army agnavers unless they pass a physical examination.

Group 1 Candidates

The contenders in Group 1 will need to complete a 1.6 km run in 5 minutes and 30 seconds. This has been assigned a total of 60 marks. After that, candidates will complete ten pull-ups, worth forty marks.

Group 2 Candidates

Candidates in Group 2 will need to complete a 1.6-kilometer run in 5 minutes and 45 seconds. They will also receive 33 marks for performing nine pull-ups. One must high jump (9 feet long) in order to qualify. They also need to pass the zigzag balance test.

How to check results?

-Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website of Join Indian Army.

-To access the website, enter the captcha code.

-Select the CEE Result hyperlink that displays on the home page.

-Your screen will show the outcomes of several Agniveer Recruitment Rallies (ARO).

-On your ARO link, click. The successful candidates' PDF will launch. Verify that it contains your roll number.