IAF Agniveer Vayu Phase 1 Results 2024 Declared: 3,500 Vacancies To Be Filled

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Air Force administered the Agniveer Vayu exam on March 17, 2024, as part of the Agnipath Scheme for Defence Forces. The authority is preparing to unveil the results for phase 1 of the Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 exam. Candidates who participated in the exam can access their results from the official website.

The aim is to fill around 3500 vacancies within the department. The commission accepted online applications from January 17 to February 6, 2024. Once the results are released, a direct link to the official website will be provided.

Air Force Agniveer Result 2024

Organiser Authority: Indian Air Force

Exam Name: Air Force Agniveer Vayu

Total Posts: 3500+

Exam Mode: Computer Based Test

Exam Date: March 17

Official Website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Agniveer Vayu Exam Overview:

The exam comprised three phases. Candidates who met the eligibility criteria were called for the first phase, which was conducted in bilingual mode. The questions in the Indian Air Force Agniveer exam were of objective type, with candidates receiving 1 mark for each correct answer and a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Subsequently, selected candidates proceeded to the next phase of the selection process or the main exam.

Cut-off Score:

The cut-off for any exam depends on various factors such as the difficulty level, vacancies, and the number of candidates. The IAF will release the Indian Airforce Agniveer cut-off marks before the exam. Previous years' cut-offs are as follows:

Years: Group: Cut-off:

2020: ‘X’ Group: 43 (Out of 70)

2020: ‘Y’ Group: 29.25 (Out of 50)

2019: ‘X’ Group: 28 (Out of 70)

2019: ‘Y’ Group: 33 (Out of 50)

How to Check Air Force Agniveer Result 2024:

Follow these steps to check the Indian Airforce Agniveer Result 2024 on the official website:

1. Open agnipathvayu.cdac.in

2. Locate the result section.

3. Click 'submit' after entering required details like date of birth and registration number.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a copy of your result for future reference.