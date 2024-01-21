 West Bengal: Plans Forensic Science University Amidst Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: Plans Forensic Science University Amidst Surge

West Bengal: Plans Forensic Science University Amidst Surge

The West Bengal government unveils plans to establish its own forensic science university, addressing the rising demands and pressures faced by forensic scientists.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

West Bengal government has decided to set up its own forensic science university in the state.

A bill on this count will be placed at the West Bengal Assembly during the forthcoming budget session, which is slated to commence from February 5 and continue till February 17, state government sources said.

Demand from Forensic Scientist

Sources said that the decision to set up the proposed university has been taken following the massive increase in the ambit of activities of the forensic scientists. Often the pressure of assignments is so high that the requirement of inviting forensic scientists from other states also surfaces.

“The matter of setting up the state’s own forensic science university was discussed for quite some time both to ease the pressure on existing scientists in the related field in West Bengal as well as to avoid inviting experts concerned from outside. Now, the proposal is in the process of getting a final shape,” said a senior official of the state government.

Read Also
Mumbai University: Government Holiday Declared, Exams on January 22 Postponed
article-image

Bill is passed in Parliament

It is learnt that once the bill is passed in Parliament and the necessary ascent from the office of the Governor is available, the related work relating to setting up the proposed university namely preparation of the detailed project report and procuring land for the same among others will start.

However, the main question that will remain is getting adequate faculty for the proposed university. State government sources said that discussions on this issue are also on to find out ways by creating a faculty of permanent and visiting faculty members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Education Department Revokes Order To Suspend Lower Classes Due To Cold Wave

Bihar Education Department Revokes Order To Suspend Lower Classes Due To Cold Wave

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards Released; Exam Dates and Guidelines

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards Released; Exam Dates and Guidelines

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Faces Extended Delay, New Dates Yet To Be Announced

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Faces Extended Delay, New Dates Yet To Be Announced

Bhim Army Chief And Delhi University Students Detained During Protest In Support Of Former Professor

Bhim Army Chief And Delhi University Students Detained During Protest In Support Of Former Professor

Norway's Minister Of Research Resigns Over Plagiarism Scandal

Norway's Minister Of Research Resigns Over Plagiarism Scandal