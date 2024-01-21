West Bengal: Plans Forensic Science University Amidst Surge

File Photo

West Bengal government has decided to set up its own forensic science university in the state.

A bill on this count will be placed at the West Bengal Assembly during the forthcoming budget session, which is slated to commence from February 5 and continue till February 17, state government sources said.

Demand from Forensic Scientist

Sources said that the decision to set up the proposed university has been taken following the massive increase in the ambit of activities of the forensic scientists. Often the pressure of assignments is so high that the requirement of inviting forensic scientists from other states also surfaces.

“The matter of setting up the state’s own forensic science university was discussed for quite some time both to ease the pressure on existing scientists in the related field in West Bengal as well as to avoid inviting experts concerned from outside. Now, the proposal is in the process of getting a final shape,” said a senior official of the state government.

Bill is passed in Parliament

It is learnt that once the bill is passed in Parliament and the necessary ascent from the office of the Governor is available, the related work relating to setting up the proposed university namely preparation of the detailed project report and procuring land for the same among others will start.

However, the main question that will remain is getting adequate faculty for the proposed university. State government sources said that discussions on this issue are also on to find out ways by creating a faculty of permanent and visiting faculty members.