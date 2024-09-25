WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Check Details

Credits: Freepik

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on September 25, 2024. Candidates registered for the Pharmacy round can check their results on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

How to Check the WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 Seat Allotment Result:

1. Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.in.

2. Click on the "WBJEE B.Pharm 2024 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit to view the seat allotment result.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must pay a refundable seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 through online modes such as debit card, net banking, credit card, or UPI. After payment, candidates can download the allotment letter. Failure to pay the fee will result in cancellation of the allotment, and candidates will not be considered for the Upgradation Round.

After downloading the allotment letter, candidates must report to the allotted institute with the letter and all required documents for physical verification. If a candidate is unable to report for document verification, the current allotment will be automatically cancelled, and they will not be considered for the Upgradation Round.