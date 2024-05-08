WB TET 2023 Answer Key Released at wbbprimaryeducation.org, Check How To Download It Here | Representative Image

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday, May 7, released the WB TET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (Primary) can download the provisional answer key. It is now available for download on the website - wbbprimaryeducation.org.

This Answer Key provides candidates with tools to assess their performance in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test. To access the Answer Key, candidates can check the provided link on the website wbbprimaryeducation.org.

This Answer Key offers clarity as well as transparency regarding the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test Exam, which will help candidates to review, assess and verify their answers.

The WB TET 2023 exam was conducted on December 24, 2023.

Applicants can submit suggestions against answer key on the official website

As per the schedule released, from May 10 to June 9, applicants have the opportunity to submit any suggestions they may have against the answer key on the official website.

There is a fee of Rs 500 per challenge for this process.

Steps to download WB TET Answer Key 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbpeonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, go to the Notice section.

Step 3: Click on the link saying: "Notification-Pertaining to Declaration of Provisional Answer Keys to Questions of TET-2023 and Invitation for Argumentation in Opposition to Answer Keys through OCMS."

Step 4: A PDF will open on your screen. Go through the answers carefully.

Step 5: Download the PDF for further use and get its printout.

Subject experts will be thoroughly reviewing all challenges/objections filed. Once this process is completed, the final answer keys will be made available to the public.

The results of West Bengal TET - 2023 will be announced based on these final answer keys.

The Board's decision on challenged answers will remain conclusive, and no further communication on the matter will be considered. Grievances regarding answer keys after the declaration of TET- 2023 results shall not be addressed.