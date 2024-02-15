WB HS Board Exam 2024: Schedule, Guidelines, And Must-Know Details!

Representative Image |

The WBCHSE is all set for the upcoming WB HS Board Exam 2024, which starts tomorrow. The theory exams will be held continuously from February 16 to February 29, 2024, from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

It is madetory for all the candidates appearing for the exam to carry their valid admit card to the exam venue to appear for the exam hassel free. Candidates must avoid carrying any electronic gadgets or copying material inside the examination hall.

Exam Schedule

On February 16, 2024, exams will be held for Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

The following day, exams will cover Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES vocational subjects.

On February 19, 2024, English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, and Alternative English exams will take place.

Economics exams are scheduled for February 20, 2024, and on February 21, 2024, exams will cover Physics, Nutrition, Education, and Accountancy.

Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, and Visual Arts exams are set for February 22, 2024.

February 23, 2024, will see exams for Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, and Sociology.

On February 24, 2024, exams are scheduled for Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, and French.

Exams for Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, and History are set for February 27, 2024, while Biological Science, Business Studies, and Political Science exams will be held on February 28, 2024.

The month will conclude with exams for Statistics, Geography, Costing & Taxation, and Home Management & Family Resource Management on February 29, 2024.

Read Also CBSE Board Exam: Psychiatrist Shares Tips Ahead Of 2024 Exams

Exam Guidelines

It is extremely mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the said exam to follow the guidelines released by the board.

Bring your West Bengal Admit Card 2024 and school ID.

Do not bring electronic gadgets such as phones, Bluetooth devices, and smartwatches as they are not allowed in the exam space.

Visit the examination center at least one hour before the exam.

Use the provided writing pad for rough work.

Vocational subjects are tested for a shorter period of 2 hours, starting at 9:45 am and ending at 11:45 am. Students are allowed 15 minutes to review the question paper before beginning the test.