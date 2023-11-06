Waves 2023 by BITS Pilani colours Goa for three days

BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus | Representation photo

Waves 2023 is a three days cultural festival organised by Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani – Goa Campus. It is rapidly growing as India’s foremost cultural festival in Goa, with an increase in the surge of attendees every year.

This year the festival was set against the beautiful backdrop of Goa and left the audience in awe by seamlessly blending music, dance, art, drama, fashion, comedy, and more. A plethora of talent was presented before the audience which sure left the attendees wanting for more.

The Comic Relief

The fest was kickstarted by Abhishek Upmanyu who entertained the audience thoroughly with his razor sharp wit. The night was filled with entertainment and set just the right tone for uncontrollable laughter and unforgettable moments.

The Indie Night

It was followed by Indie Night which featured a soul-stirring performance by Mohammed Irfan. His poetic lyrics and entrancing melodies left the audience captivated, offering a contemporary yet deeply poignant musical experience.

The Grand Finale

However, the star of the festival was the Bollywood night, performed by Amit Trivedi who transported the audience to their bollywood dreams. It was an evening of magic, promising memories that will be cherished for years to come. The grand finale was the EDM Night, featuring the sensational Lost Stories followed by none other than Seedhe Maut. The night unleashed an infectious symphony of beats, screaming with euphoria. It was an experience that will be etched in the hearts of all who attended.