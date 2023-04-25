 Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur has topped the UP Board's high school exams, with a score of 590/600, scoring 98.33 percent in high school.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni | Twitter @TheNewIndian_in

UP Board class 10th and 12th results have been announced by the UPMSP on the official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023: Passing rate stands at 89.78 for class 10 and 75.52 percent for class 12th UP Board.

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 Topper

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur has topped the UP Board's high school exams, with a score of 590/600, scoring 98.33 percent in high school.

In an interaction with media class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni who hails from Sitapur said she is very happy with the results.

In her class 10th Board exams, she had Hindi, English, Maths, Social science and drawing as subjects. Her favorite subject is English and Social science.

The class 10 topper also revealed that she wants to be an IAS officer in the future thus preparing for UPSC civil services.

On her study schedule she says, ''After going home from college, I used to take rest for 1-2 hours and then studied for 4-5 hours daily,'' she said. She also encouraged other students to study hard and have confidence in themselves.

Watch the video clip here

credit: The New Indian

Read Also
UP Board results 2023: Shubh from Mahoba tops class 12; girls outshine boys
article-image

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 other Toppers

  • Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat secured second rank, scored 587/600.

  • Miskht Noor of Ayodhya at number three position, scored 586/600.

  • Krishna Jha of BKGS Int Coll Parkham, Mathura also secured third rank and scored 586/600.

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in UP Board Class 12th exams with 97.2%, scoring 489 out of 500.

He has topped among the 27,69,258 candidates who appeared for the exams.

UP Board results 2023: Class 12 Second rank with a score of 486/500 is achieved by

  • Saurabh Gangwar from SVM IC Bisalpur in Pilibhit

  • Anamika from CH S Singh IC in Jaswant Nagar, Etawah

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12 result 2023: direct website link

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result:

  • Visit the official website of the UPMSP at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that says "UP Board Class 10 Result 2023".

  • Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the fields provided.

  • The result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Read Also
UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CGL exam: Post preference to be submitted April 27 onwards at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL exam: Post preference to be submitted April 27 onwards at ssc.nic.in

Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Mumbai: From German to Mandarin, MU opens admissions for foreign language courses

Watch: Former BJP MLA passes UP board class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology

Watch: Former BJP MLA passes UP board class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology

Interesting facts about UP board results 2023

Interesting facts about UP board results 2023