Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

UP Board class 10th and 12th results have been announced by the UPMSP on the official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023: Passing rate stands at 89.78 for class 10 and 75.52 percent for class 12th UP Board.

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 Topper

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur has topped the UP Board's high school exams, with a score of 590/600, scoring 98.33 percent in high school.

In an interaction with media class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni who hails from Sitapur said she is very happy with the results.

In her class 10th Board exams, she had Hindi, English, Maths, Social science and drawing as subjects. Her favorite subject is English and Social science.

The class 10 topper also revealed that she wants to be an IAS officer in the future thus preparing for UPSC civil services.

On her study schedule she says, ''After going home from college, I used to take rest for 1-2 hours and then studied for 4-5 hours daily,'' she said. She also encouraged other students to study hard and have confidence in themselves.

credit: The New Indian

Priyanshi is a resident of Sitapur district pic.twitter.com/jBLYlKjwAm — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) April 25, 2023

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 other Toppers

Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat secured second rank, scored 587/600.

Miskht Noor of Ayodhya at number three position, scored 586/600.

Krishna Jha of BKGS Int Coll Parkham, Mathura also secured third rank and scored 586/600.

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in UP Board Class 12th exams with 97.2%, scoring 489 out of 500.

He has topped among the 27,69,258 candidates who appeared for the exams.

UP Board results 2023: Class 12 Second rank with a score of 486/500 is achieved by

Saurabh Gangwar from SVM IC Bisalpur in Pilibhit

Anamika from CH S Singh IC in Jaswant Nagar, Etawah

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12 result 2023: direct website link

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result:

Visit the official website of the UPMSP at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "UP Board Class 10 Result 2023".

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the fields provided.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.