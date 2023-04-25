UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

UP Board results 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad today declared the UP Board classes 10 and 12 2023 result at their official websites.

Students can check their marks at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023: Passing rate stands at 89.78 for class 10 and 75.52 percent for 12th UP Board

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 high school Toppers

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur has topped the high school or Class 10th Board exams

Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat secured second rank

Miskht Noor of Ayodhya at number three position

UPMSP Director Dr. Mahendra Dev declared 10th and 12th results today.

UP Board 2023 exam saw passing percent of 89.78 in high school or class 10.

Boys passing rate stands at 86.64 while girls outshine boys at whooping 93.34 passing percent.

In Intermediate or class 12, Passing rate stands at 75.52 percent

Boys passing percent is 69.54 percent and girls passing percent remain at 83.