 UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur is the topper in the UP Board exam 2023 high school. second position is secured by Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat. Miskht Noor of Ayodhya is at number three position.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
UP Board results 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad today declared the UP Board classes 10 and 12 2023 result at their official websites.

Students can check their marks at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023: Passing rate stands at 89.78 for class 10 and 75.52 percent for 12th UP Board

UP Board results 2023: Class 10 high school Toppers

  • Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur has topped the high school or Class 10th Board exams

  • Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat secured second rank

  • Miskht Noor of Ayodhya at number three position

Read Also
UP Board results 2023: UPMSP declares class 10, 12 results at upmspresults.up.nic.in
article-image

UPMSP Director Dr. Mahendra Dev declared 10th and 12th results today.

UP Board 2023 exam saw passing percent of 89.78 in high school or class 10.

Boys passing rate stands at 86.64 while girls outshine boys at whooping 93.34 passing percent.

In Intermediate or class 12, Passing rate stands at 75.52 percent

Boys passing percent is 69.54 percent and girls passing percent remain at 83.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid heatwave alerts, IIT Bombay releases study on Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

Amid heatwave alerts, IIT Bombay releases study on Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

UP Board results 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops class 10, High school passing rate stands at 89.78%

UP Board results 2023: Shubh from Mahoba tops class 12; girls outshine boys

UP Board results 2023: Shubh from Mahoba tops class 12; girls outshine boys

UP Board results 2023: UPMSP declares class 10, 12 results at upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board results 2023: UPMSP declares class 10, 12 results at upmspresults.up.nic.in

SSC to reconduct stenographer skill test for grade C, D today onwards

SSC to reconduct stenographer skill test for grade C, D today onwards