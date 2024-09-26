Watch: Protests Continue At Punjab's Patiala Law University After Students Demand VC's Resignation For Allegedly Entering Girls' Hostel Rooms

ANI

Protests at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala have intensified, with students demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Jai Shankar Singh. The protests stem from allegations that the Vice-Chancellor violated the privacy of female students during a visit to their hostel.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy arose after students accused the Vice-Chancellor of entering female students' rooms without consent during his visit.

A letter from the protesting students stated, “Entering their rooms despite clear apprehensions expressed by the female students is a complete disregard for their consent shown by the Vice Chancellor of the University." They also alleged that he made inappropriate comments about the clothing of female students, adding, "No student of the university would tolerate such comments on the clothing of women.”

A video released by ANI shows students protesting on campus, demanding accountability from the university administration. The university has since been closed until further notice after students refused to attend classes.

In response to the allegations, Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh told ANI, “This year, there are more girl students who cleared the exam through CLAT, and the number of male students is less. We have 20-25 more first-year girl students."

'Students requested me to come'

"A few rooms in the hostel are smaller, meant for one occupant, but we are compelled to have two students in those rooms. They were provided with tables and almirahs. But they requested me to come and see where they would keep those tables as there is no space. Following those requests, I visited those rooms with our woman chief warden and women security guards," he added.

'The allegations against me are false'

He emphasised that his visit was in response to the students' requests, stating, "The female students, woman chief warden, and women security guards entered the room first. I entered the rooms last. The allegations against me are false... It was lunchtime, not night hours. I have not done anything wrong... I am sending a report to the government on behalf of the University. I urge the students to call off their protest, and we will try to resolve all their issues through talks."

'Committee of students choice would be formed'

As reported by ANI, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill visited the university and spoke with both students and university authorities. "They told me all of their problems, including objections and the facilities they want. I assured them that all their issues would be addressed."

She added, "I also spoke with the VC, heard what he had to say, and spoke to a few female faculty members. A consensus was reached that students would choose their representatives, and a committee of their choice would be formed. My job is to ensure the safety and security of girls... I have heard both sides. A committee would be formed, and only after that can it be decided who is wrong and who is right."

Students will continue to protests until VC's resigns

The university administration had previously set up a committee to address student grievances, but no students participated in the talks.

With classes disrupted and the protest ongoing, the university was ordered to close until further notice. The students have made it clear that they will continue their protests until the Vice-Chancellor resigns, citing a pattern of inappropriate remarks and actions.