 'Fraud Must End, Says SC While Dismissing Punjab Govt's Plea Against HC Order Quashing Quota Expansion In Medical Admissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Fraud Must End, Says SC While Dismissing Punjab Govt's Plea Against HC Order Quashing Quota Expansion In Medical Admissions

'Fraud Must End, Says SC While Dismissing Punjab Govt's Plea Against HC Order Quashing Quota Expansion In Medical Admissions

On September 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court trashed the AAP-led state government's August 20 move extending the ambit of the NRI quota to include distant relatives "such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins" of NRIs for admissions under 15 percent quota for this group in admissions in medical colleges.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab government's appeal against a high court verdict quashing its decision to expand the definition of ‘NRI quota’ for admissions in undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state. "This fraud must come to an end now," the apex court said.

Punjab & Haryana HC Trashes AAP-Led State Govt's August 20 Move

On September 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court trashed the AAP-led state government's August 20 move extending the ambit of the NRI quota to include distant relatives "such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins" of NRIs for admissions under 15 percent quota for this group in admissions in medical colleges.

Read Also
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With...
article-image

"This is nothing but a money-spinning machine,” observed a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance
Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance

"We will dismiss all the petitions. This NRI business is nothing but a fraud. We will put an end to all this.... now the so called precedents must give way to primacy of law," said the bench.

Read Also
Post Graduate Medical Fees Surge By ₹10 Lakh In Deemed Colleges Across India
article-image

Terming the high court verdict "absolutely right", the court said, "Look at the deleterious consequences... the candidates who have three times higher marks will lose admission (in NEET-UG courses)."

The top court said distant relatives of a ‘mama, tai, taya’, who are settled abroad, will get admissions ahead of meritorious candidates and this cannot be allowed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE 2025 Exam Dates Revealed: Class 10 & 12 Exam Likely Starting From This Date; Check Tentative...

CBSE 2025 Exam Dates Revealed: Class 10 & 12 Exam Likely Starting From This Date; Check Tentative...

'Fraud Must End, Says SC While Dismissing Punjab Govt's Plea Against HC Order Quashing Quota...

'Fraud Must End, Says SC While Dismissing Punjab Govt's Plea Against HC Order Quashing Quota...

HSSC Constable Recruitment Registration Ends Today, Last Day To Apply, Direct Link Here

HSSC Constable Recruitment Registration Ends Today, Last Day To Apply, Direct Link Here

Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice

Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice

'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes

'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes