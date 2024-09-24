Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand

Chennai: Vulgar Dance At Medical Conference; Video Viral | X/Sutirtha

At a medical conference in Chennai being attended by several medical practitioners, a woman was filmed performing a vulgar dance on stage which was encouraged by the organisers and male doctors in the premises.

Under the backdrop of Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, a vulgar dance show was displayed where a woman was seen belly dancing and wooing the audience.

It was learned that the conference was held between September 19 to 21, 2024.

Visuals from the event have taken the internet by storm and left people questioning about the dance element which surfaced allegedly as part of the medical conference. The video showed a female dancer, wearing sensually appealing costume, dancing in front of doctors and conference attendees.

Video shows doctors grooving with female dancer at medical conference; watch

This annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep . What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a women in public is what part of medicine practice? pic.twitter.com/KGQIXk4QFW — Sutirtha (@ginger_bread_s) September 23, 2024

Without any hesitation of the formal gathering aimed at discussing medical topics concerning colon and rectum, male doctors in the audience stood up to groove with the woman dancer. While a few whistled while witnessing the lady dance on the conference floor, others jumped to touch her and dance along. Some of the men were seen holding a glass of drink, allegedly alcohol, while 'enjoying' the dance show.

It came as a surprise to people on the internet, who saw a sensual dance party being made a part of a medical event. They were stunned how such a performance was carried out at the conference which boldly mentioned "ACRSICON 2024" in the background.

"Very shameful"

Sharing the video online, an X user named Sutirtha, whose bio reads "Science, medicine and philosophy," slammed the incident that took place during the medical gathering. She wrote tagging the official account of the association, "What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy?"

Netizens reacted to video by called the act "Very shameful" and "Seriously, Cringe." One of the internet users took a hilarious dig at the incident and wrote, "Husband to wife: Ja rha hu important conference me...Wife thinking: Mera pati kitna mehnat karta hai...Le pati: (Video)."

"Nobody misbehaved"

On the other hand, a few people found nothing objectionable with the dance and doctors joining the dancer with some moves. "Has the lady complained of any sexual harassment? If yes, take legal action. If no, stop moral policing," an X user said. Another added, "Nobody misbehaved with the dancer. She pulled one of the audience to dance. Not sure what is the issue. Cabaret is a form of entertainment."