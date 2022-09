Makeshift portacabin for students at a government school in Delhi | ANI

Delhi: Visuals have emerged from a Delhi Government school in East Delhi which show that students are being made to study in makeshift portacabins over delays in the construction of new school facilities

The school, which is run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, is located in South East Delhi's Molarband area.

ANI reported that the Principal of the school denied a comment about the situation.

