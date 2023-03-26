 Watch: ‘CA Tushar Vasani speaking,’ Mumbai man calls brother after clearing exam; what happened next makes netizens cry
Tushar Vasani, also known as CA Tushar Vasani, who has over 11k followers on Instagram shared a video in which he called up his brother after clearing his CA exams in February 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
A clip from the video shared by CA Tushar Vasani | Instagram/@tushar_vasani

A video going viral on Instagram has made many individuals tear up as two brothers showcased the epitome of brotherhood.

"Golu bhai, CA Tushar Vasani speaking," says the Chartered Accountant as he picks up his phone to inform his big brother of the good news.

The brother, who gets confused at first, rejoices as soon as he realises that his sibling has achieved a lifelong dream of becoming a CA.

"Without support of my family, I would have definitely left this mid-way," says the caption in the video.

Both the siblings cry tears of joy which made many netizens relay their own experiences of clearing the exams with the video making them relive their own days as a struggling aspirant.

Watch video here:

Instagram users, who watch the video, couldn't stop themselves from appreciating the love between both the brothers.

"Everyone deserves a Golu Bhai in life," said one user, while another commented, "those conversations literally made me cry."

The video has over 478k likes and became an instant hit among internet users for its wholesome content.

