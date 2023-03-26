All you need to know about Physics Wallah controversy as former teachers slam edtech giant in latest video

Teacher left in tears after allegations against them. | Youtube, Sankalp

The ongoing controversy between Physics Wallah and Sankalp Youtube channel has unfolded a new set of drama, the recent video on its YouTube channel by the ex-PW teachers has been doing rounds on the social media platforms.

What is 'Sankalp'?

A group of former Physics Wallah, (an unicorn company) teachers resigned from the ed-tech platform last month and created an independent YouTube channel by the name, 'Sankalp'.

Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit, Prominent and established teachers at the ed-tech company, earlier this month resigned from PW alleging that their vision is being disillusioned by the PW group. They then created a new channel on Youtube and are getting massive support from the students who have studied from them in the past. The YouTube channel currently has 325K subscribers in less than a month of its creation.

Physics Wallah

It was founded by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2020 as a YouTube Channel. It is the 101st Unicorn company of India with a value of 8000 crore in rupees ($1.1 Billion).

PW app was designed for students aspiring to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam and Joint Entrance Exam in 2020. In addition, Physics Wallah launched courses for School Prep, JEE, NEET, GATE, SSC, UPSC, PSC, NDA, CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, CSIR NET, IIT JAM, MBA, NEET PG, and CUET.

As of January 2023, the Physics Wallah app has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

What Allegations have been made in the latest video?

In the latest series of the videos by the Sankalp channel with the title, 'FINAL REPLY', The teachers claimed that PW teacher Pankaj Sijairya made unfounded allegations of taking bribes against them. As per the teachers, Sijairya had accused them of taking bribes from rival platform Adda247 to quit PhysicsWallah for 5 crore fee.

Countering these allegations, one of the teachers said that their stock worth at PW will be around 25 crore in the next 4-5 years then why would they leave PW for the rival company.

Getting emotional while talking on the channel, the teachers also claimed that there have been strikes (copyright) on their YouTube channel by the PW.

Reasons for Resigning from PW

They said that their resignation at PW was because of the atmosphere at the unicorn company. They said that at the Kota centre of PW, students were not getting the quality education worth their tuition fee.

Firstly Tarun Kumar resigned and made a video on the resignation. In the video he said that his vision with PW was to provide quality education to the remote areas of the country.

He said that he along with Alakh Pandey and a small team of PW, who came together to provide good quality education to those students who were not able to afford high quality education, were working day in and day out from the last 3 years.

He further said that since the company has grew a lot in these years so, now there is a clash of vision between him and PW.

He said that PW has made so much growth that it is not possible for Alakh sir to manage everything and that's why there is change in vision between them.

He allege that PW has now shifted its vision from the one it started with, That's the reason he is leaving the giant company and taking his vision with the YouTube channel.

In the same series MD or Manish Dubey also made a video stating the reasons for leaving PW. His reason was similar to the Tarun Sir, he also added that PW students at offline centres were getting hopeless due to the system created by PW. He further claimed that he have multiple times in the past talked to Alakh sir about the ongoing issues at PW centres but no action were taken. He further claimed that Alakh Sir might have adjusted himself with the new system.

Why Teachers are crying?

In one video, Kumar, Dubey and Dixit broke down into tears. They said that there has been an outpouring support for them on their YouTube channel.

They further said that they are fighting against all odds and providing students with quality education. They also said that they are obliged to the students for their support. They could be seen crying due to the reason that their channel is getting strike from the PW. They claimed that PW staff is making false allegations against them, defaming them and trying to shut them but they hoped that they will stand till end cause they are honest and true.

These videos are also being circulated on the micro-blogging site, Twitter where users have made memes out of this controversy. Take a look at few of them.

Kalesh B/w Physicswallah Teachers and Alakh Pandey pic.twitter.com/oojQHfnxI5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2023

Students be like:- par main to padhne aaya tha ye bigg Boss kisne laga diya pic.twitter.com/Q6X2b82x9N — Harshal Lahane (@HarshalLahane1) March 25, 2023

PW webseries

A 6-episode web series named Physics Wallah on the life of Alakh Pandey and his company was released on 14 December 2022 in an online platform.