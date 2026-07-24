'Warns Of Legal And Disciplinary Action': JNU Issues Advisory Asking Students To Stay Away From Jantar Mantar Protest

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Delhi: After Delhi University (DU) issued an advisory asking students and faculty to stay away from "any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations" at Jantar Mantar, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has now released a similar statement urging members of its academic community to avoid protest sites and act responsibly.

JNU's advisory, shared on social media platform X, stated that, "All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

Advisory

All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting… — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026

The university further advised students to exercise responsibility on social media, adding that, "Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the university's code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship."

DU's advisory on Jantar Mantar protests

Earlier, Delhi University had issued a similar advisory on X, asking students and faculty to stay away from unlawful assemblies at Jantar Mantar, citing Supreme Court directions.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

The DU statement said, "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities."

It further added that, "Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution, as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."

Amid growing discussions over university advisories related to student protests, similar developments have emerged from other higher educational institutions.

IIT Roorkee clarifies viral advisory

Earlier, IIT Roorkee clarified that a viral communication asking students not to support ongoing protests online was not a new directive. The institute told ANI that it was a routine internal advisory issued at the start of every academic session under existing conduct rules and had been taken out of context after circulating on social media.

Amid an advisory issued by IIT Roorkee triggering an uproar over its purported direction asking students not to support the ongoing student protests on social media, the institute clarified to ANI that the communication is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty… pic.twitter.com/GdMAm9TF2C — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

IIT Madras protest row

Meanwhile, IIT Madras also allegedly asked a recognised independent student body, ChintaBAR, to delete an Instagram video expressing solidarity with students protesting over examination irregularities and denied permission to organise a peaceful gathering on campus.

Read Also IIT Madras Asks Student Body To Delete Instagram Video Supporting Protests

Despite the denial, over 150 students reportedly assembled independently at Himalaya Lawns in solidarity with students protesting in Delhi over issues related to alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities. The institute had not responded to media queries at the time of reporting.