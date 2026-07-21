IIT Roorkee Clarifies Viral Social Media Advisory, Says ‘Routinely Issued Every Year’

New Delhi, July 21: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Monday clarified to ANI that the communication being referred to in connection with an advisory purportedly asking students not to support the ongoing student protests on social media is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the commencement of every academic session and does not constitute any new directive or policy.

Amid an advisory issued by IIT Roorkee triggering an uproar over its purported direction asking students not to support the ongoing student protests on social media, the institute clarified to ANI that the communication is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty… pic.twitter.com/GdMAm9TF2C — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

According to ANI, the institute said the communication is circulated among students, faculty, and staff in accordance with its existing notified conduct rules and should not be viewed out of context.

In an official statement, the IIT Roorkee notice said, as per the ANI report, “The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the commencement of each academic session. Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the institute’s existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context.”

The statement was issued by Smt Sonika Srivastava, Media Cell Incharge, IIT Roorkee.

The clarification comes after reports and social media posts claimed that the institute had directed students not to support ongoing student protests online, sparking criticism and debate. However, IIT Roorkee maintained that the advisory is part of its standard annual communication issued at the start of every academic session and is not a fresh policy or restriction on students’ social media activities.

As per the notice shared via ANI, the institute reiterated that the communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context.