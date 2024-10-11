Viral Video Of Jaipur Teacher Receiving Leg Massage From Students Sparks Outrage, Teacher Suspended

X @prashantrai280

A viral video from a Jaipur government school shows a teacher lying on the floor while students give her a leg massage by standing on her. The video has caused widespread outrage among netizens, sparking questions about professionalism and appropriate conduct in the educational system.

The video, which comes from the Government Higher Primary School in Kartarpur, depicts the teacher lying down in a classroom while the children stand on her feet.

The viral video crossed millions of views and has been shared by multiple X accounts, sparking anger among netizens. One user questioned, "What's wrong with this?", while another wrote, "Not appropriate."

The teacher was suspended, and an inquiry was initiated into the matter.

The school’s principal, Anju Chaudhary, admitted to seeing the video but stated she was unaware of the specific incident. She mentioned that the teacher might have been unwell and might have requested the children to massage her feet. However, an investigation will be conducted to determine the truth.

According to a report by Times of India, the teacher at a government primary school in Kartarpura was suspended after a video of her getting her legs massaged by students went viral. Education minister Madan Dilawar criticized the act and stated that such behavior would not be tolerated in schools under any circumstances.