Viral Video: British Student Reveals The 3 Dumbest Things Americans Say

In a recent viral TikTok video, a British college student, known as Pete, has shed light on the amusing and somewhat baffling experiences he's had since relocating to the United States for his education. Pete, who has chosen not to disclose the university he attends, took to social media to share the top three 'dumbest' things people have said to him as a British person in the U.S.

Lost in Translation: Compliment or Confusion?

With over 1.4 million views, Pete's video garnered attention as he recounted the jaw-dropping encounters he has faced. Beginning with what was intended as a compliment, he shared, "I had a person come up to me and say considering I'm European, my English is really good." When Pete clarified that he is from England, the individual responded, "Yeah, but my friend is European, and he speaks way worse English." The friend, as it turns out, hailed from France.

Accent merging: Australia or England?

Adding a touch of humour, Pete disclosed that some Americans confused Australian and English accents. One peer mistakenly believed Pete was Australian, under the assumption that Australia and the U.K. were essentially the same.

Village botheration: Debunking myths

The comedy continued as Pete revealed his friends' scepticism about his village origins. "When I told my friend that I lived in a village, I then had to convince him for the next hour that a village is not just from Minecraft, and I wasn't messing with him; villages actually existed in the outside world."

The video sparked a flurry of comments, with viewers expressing their astonishment and sharing their own anecdotes about cultural misunderstandings. Pete's lighthearted take on these encounters serves as a reminder of the diverse experiences international students navigate when studying abroad.