Uttarakhand UTET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check How To Get It Here

Uttarakhand UTET 2024 | Representative Image

The admit cards for the forthcoming UTET 2024 exam have been made available by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Applicants can get their admit cards from the official UBSE websites, http://www.ukutet.com and https://ubse.uk.gov.in/, if they successfully enrolled and paid their fees.

Two sessions will be held for the test on October 24, 2024: Paper I from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper II from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to download?

Using their registration number and password, or, their name and birthdate entered during registration, applicants can view their admit cards.



-Go to http://www.ukutet.com/ or https://ubse.uk.gov.in/ to see the official UBSE website.

-Search the homepage for the UTET 2024 admit card link, then click on it.

-Log in and submit using your credentials.

-A screen display of your admit card will occur.

-Printing your admit card is advised, and you should bring it to the testing location on exam day.



In case a candidate encounters difficulties with downloading their admit card, the candidates can use the following instructions to successfully get their admit cards.

The first exam city picked throughout the application procedure is the nodal examination centre, which the affected candidates may visit on October 22 and 23, 2024. On the official UBSE websites, candidates can find a list of nodal examination centres located in different cities.

As per the application requirements, they need to present a copy of the online application, two passport-sized photos (that match the one they gave while registering), and a copy of a legitimate picture identity card.