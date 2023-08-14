 Uttarakhand Rains: Defence College Building Collapses Near Dehradun; Dramatic Video Surfaces
A red alert has been sounded in six districts of Uttarakhand, which includes Dehradun and Nainital as well.

Monday, August 14, 2023
Incessant rainfall is once again causing destruction of property and loss of lives in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In a dramatic video that emerged on Monday (August 14), the Doon Defense College building collapsed near Dehradun, due to the relentless rains in the last 24 hours.

Red alert in Uttarakhand districts

Due to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert has been issued for heavy rains on Monday (August 14) as well. The red alert has been sounded in six districts of Uttarakhand, which includes Dehradun and Nainital as well.

Heavy and incessant rainfall has resulted in the death of over 60 people in the state, according to reports.

Schools in Dehradun and Champawat districts will remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

