Uttarakhand Rains: Part Of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH Washed Away, People Stranded; Dramatic Visuals Surface

As per the Chamoli Police, due to heavy rains late last night, a part of the Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 has been washed away. People going from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are stranded on both sides of the road. Dramatic visuals from the location surfaced on social media.

North India battered by rains

The northern states in India have been battered by heavy rains. The state of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have received torrential rains this month. Landslides and flash floods have caused loss of lives and property in the hilly states of Himachal and Uttarakhand.

NDRF teams in rain-hit states

The flood rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, where torrential rainfall and the release of water from barrages have resulted in unprecedented floods, an official statement had said on July 14, 2023.

58 NDRF teams deployed in flood-affected states

58 NDRF teams have been deployed in flood-affected states for rescue and relief work in coordination with State administrations. 16 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Delhi, 11 teams in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand each, and 10 teams in Punjab and Haryana, reported ANI.

