Uttarakhand Education Department To Integrate Lord Rama's Tales Into School Curriculum |

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Uttarakhand Education Department is set to introduce narratives and stories related to Lord Rama's connection with Devbhoomi in the school curriculum.

A new subject named 'Heritage of Uttarakhand' will be introduced, spanning from Class 1 in both CBSE and Uttarakhand Board schools, continuing through Class 12. The curriculum will feature chapters shedding light on Lord Ram's connection with Devbhoomi and his significant presence in the region.

India Today citing an interview of Banshidhar Tiwari, the Director General of the Uttarakhand Education Department with Aaj Tak reported that the initiative focuses on exploring the life of Lord Ram, the report said.

Key highlights of the curriculum include comprehensive knowledge about the history of Devbhoomi, with specific details about the Raghunath temple of Lord Ram in Devprayag, the report added.

Tiwari emphasized that the 'Heritage of Uttarakhand' initiative will not only cover the state's glorious history but will also impart information on the religious culture and legacy of Lord Ram to the younger generation. The curriculum will encompass insights into mythological temples of Lord Ram situated in Rishikesh, Devprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh, the report said.

The state government targets the completion of this educational enhancement by the year 2025, offering students an opportunity to explore the stories and mythological significance of Lord Rama. This initiative signifies a concerted effort to promote and preserve the cultural and religious heritage of Lord Ram in schools, ensuring a holistic and enriching education for future generations.