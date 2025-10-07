 Uttarakhand: Dehradun Primary School Principal Suspended For Forcing Students To Fill Potholes On Campus
A Dehradun government primary school principal has been suspended after a viral video showed students filling trays with sand and gravel and carrying them to fill campus potholes. The education department has ordered an investigation, with the principal asked to explain her actions within three days.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Dehradun Primary School Principal Suspended For Forcing Students To Fill Potholes On Campus | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: The principal of a government primary school in Dehradun has been suspended for allegedly forcing students to do manual labour on the school campus, an official said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday at the school located in T Estate in the Banjarawala area, the official said.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

In the video, students wearing school uniforms can be seen filling trays with sand and gravel with shovels and carrying them on their heads to fill potholes on the campus.

The incident caused a stir in the education department, prompting officials to investigate and take action on the matter.

Dehradun District Education Officer (Basic) Premlal Bharti stated that the school's principal, Anju Mainaduli, has been suspended and asked to provide an explanation within three days.

Bharti added that the block education officer of the Raipur region has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report.

