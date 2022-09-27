e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to Dalit student's death after allegedly being thrashed by teacher

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to Dalit student's death after allegedly being thrashed by teacher

Terming the incident not to be a first, Gandhi slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order situation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | (ANI Photo)

Auraiya: Reacting to reports of a 15-year-old Dalit school boy's death after being thrashed by his school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded action on the incident.

Terming the incident not to be a first in the state, Gandhi slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order.

"The incident of death after beating a Dalit student in Auraiya (UP) is condemnable. For 19 days, the student kept fighting the battle between life and death, but the police could not catch the guilty person. This is not the first such incident. After all, instead of taking immediate action, the law and order of the government will work as a laxity?", said the Hindi tweet by the Congress leader.

Read Also
UP: Teacher beats minor Dalit student to death; violent protest erupt
article-image

Class 10 student Nikhil Kumar, who attended a neighbourhood inter-college on Phaphond Road near the Achalda police station, was allegedly thrashed by social sciences instructor Ashwini Singh on September 7 because he made mistakes on an exam. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, according to the police officials.

RECENT STORIES

Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Here's how CUET, JEE Main aspirants can apply

Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Here's how CUET, JEE Main aspirants can apply

Mumbai: JBIMS and MAMFDC join hands for management development program

Mumbai: JBIMS and MAMFDC join hands for management development program

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to Dalit student's death after allegedly being thrashed...

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to Dalit student's death after allegedly being thrashed...

Centre asks health and science departments to tweak awards; suggests Nobel-like 'Vigyan Ratna'

Centre asks health and science departments to tweak awards; suggests Nobel-like 'Vigyan Ratna'

Telangana: IT Minister KTR promises better services at RGUKT Basara amid row over poor facilities

Telangana: IT Minister KTR promises better services at RGUKT Basara amid row over poor facilities