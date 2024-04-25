Uttar Pradesh NMMS Scholarship Result Announced, Check At entdata.co.in |

Today, April 25, the Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) result was released by the Exam Regulatory Authority. Students who took the UP NMMS test can view their results by going to entdata.co.in, the official website.



A merit list of the chosen candidates is released as the UP NMMS results. On the official website, the district-by-district merit list of candidates who were provisionally selected will be made available.

Selected children will study in Classes 9 through 12 with an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 each. Students presently enrolled in Class 8 at government, government-aided, or local body council schools are eligible for the scholarship programme. Furthermore, students' families should not make more than Rs 3,50,000 annually.

How to check?



-Visit the official website of the NMMS UP Merit List.

-Look for the Hindi-language "National Means-cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024-2025."

-Select the district.

-Examine the list of merits.

-Get the list of merits.

On November 5, 2023, the UP NMMS test for the academic year 2023–2024 was held. On November 8, 2023, the exam's governing body made the NMMS UP answer key available.



In order to be eligible for the UP NMMS scholarship, students had to receive at least 40% of their total points from both the MAT and the SAT. In order to be eligible for consideration, students must also receive a minimum score of 55% or an equivalent grade on their Class 8 examination. Students belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribal (ST) would have a 5% reduction in the minimum passing score requirements.