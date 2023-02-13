Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student allegedly thrashed by Principal for drinking water from a bottle

Representational image |

Bijnor: A case has been registered against the principal of Chamno Devi Inter College in Seervasuchand village of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district for allegedly thrashing a 16-year-old Dalit student, the police said.

The Class 11 student got bruises on his face and hands due to the beating.

The accused has been identified as Yogendra Kumar.

As per the police, the student, while attending the college's farewell party drank water from a bottle kept on a bench in front of him which enraged the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused teacher at Afzalgarh police station on the complaint of the student, under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the SC-ST Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)