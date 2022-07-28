Uttar Pradesh: All 4 siblings from Lalganj family crack UPSC

IANS

They are all IAS and IPS officers. In Lalganj, Uttar Pradesh, four siblings—two brothers and two sisters—who experienced significant adversity as children—cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Anil Prakash Mishra, their father and a manager at a Gramin bank, said, "Though I was a manager at a Gramin bank, I never compromised with my children's quality of education. I wanted them to get good jobs and my children also focused on their studies."

The eldest of the four siblings, Yogesh Mishra, works as an IAS official. He completed his elementary schooling at Lalganj before attending the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology to obtain his engineering degree.

He started working in Noida while still studying for the Civil Services. He passed the UPSC exam in 2013 and was appointed an IAS officer.

In her first three tries, his sister Kshama Mishra, who was also getting ready for the Civil Services, failed to pass it. She did, however, pass the tests on her fourth try, and she is now an IPS officer.

After graduating from a college in Lalganj, the third sibling, Madhuri Mishra, relocated to Allahabad to begin her graduate studies.

She then successfully passed the UPSC exams that followed, joining the Jharkhand cadre of the IAS. The youngest sibling, Lokesh Mishra, who is currently a member of the Bihar cadre, placed 44th in the 2015 UPSC examination.

The proud father was reported as saying, "What more can I asked for? I hold my head high today because of my children."

