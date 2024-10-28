 UTET 2024: Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check On ukutet.com
UTET 2024: Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check On ukutet.com

The assessment included Paper I and Paper II, comprising a total of 150 questions worth 150 marks

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand UTET 2024 | Representative Image

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is set to release the answer keys and response sheets for the UTET 2024 exams shortly on its official website. Candidates who participated in the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 can access the official answer key at https://ukutet.com/. A provisional key is also available on the UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Exam timings

The exam, lasting two hours and thirty minutes, took place on October 24, 2024, in two shifts. The first shift ran from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the second shift was conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The assessment included Paper I and Paper II, comprising a total of 150 questions worth 150 marks.

Steps to download UTET 2024 answer key

Here are the steps to download the UTET 2024 answer key:

1. Visit the Official Website https://ukutet.com/

2. Look for the UTET section or any link related to the answer keys.

3. Click on the link for the UTET 2024 answer key.

4. You may need to enter your credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth.

5. Once the answer key is displayed, you can download it in PDF format.

6. Compare your answers with the key to evaluate your performance.

7. If needed, print the document or save it for future reference.

Make sure to check the website regularly for any updates or changes in the process.

